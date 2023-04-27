Angola: IFC Prioritizes Financing for Agribusiness

Luanda — The financing strategy of the International Financial Corporation (IFC) is based on the energy, agribusiness and financial sectors, to leverage the private sector, said Wednesday, in Luanda, its representative for Angola, Carlos Katsuya.

Speaking at the opening of the 1st edition of the Angola Economic Outlook (AEO), promoted by the Ministry of Economy and Planning, in partnership with the "Economia & Mercado" magazine, he underlined that, in addition to the priorities mentioned, he also highlighted cross-cutting sectors, such as transport, telecommunications and technologies.

He explained that the IFC is interested in projects that contribute to the process of diversifying the economy in Angola.

The official considers the model of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) as an important path that the Government of Angola is committed to follow.

'It's an important path. IFC is willing and able to work closely with the Government of Angola. We can bring the international experience we have, which we have presented over the last 50 years, in projects around the world, and try to bring these lessons to be able to develop these PPPs in Angola, more efficiently,' he said.

He stressed that the important thing is that the partnerships bring foreign investors, with technical capacity to develop the projects.

The International Financial Corporation is the largest global development institution of the World Bank Group focused on the private sector in emerging markets. It works in more than 100 countries and uses its capital, technical knowledge and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries.

According to data, in fiscal 2020, it invested $22 billion in private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to eradicate extreme poverty and increase prosperity.