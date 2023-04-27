Angola: Luanda Hosts First National Bodybuilding Championship

26 April 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Luanda Province will host on May 6, this year, the first edition of the National Amateur Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship, in both male and female category, to take place at the Belas Conference Center.

The information was provided Wednesday, in Luanda, by the Chairman of the Angolan Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (FAFITNESS), Bráulio Martins, during the presentation act of the sport event, in one of the hotel units in Luanda.

The competition will have six categories, namely Bikini Fitness, Men's Physique, Classic Physique, Wellness Fitness, Muscular Physique and Bodybuilding.

According to the representative, about 60 athletes from six provinces, namely Luanda, Malanje, Huambo, Benguela, Cabinda, Moxico and Lunda Sul are registered for the national debut.

Previously the Bodybuilding and Fitness competitions were organized by the provincial associations, including international tournaments.

Athletes from other provinces should arrive in Luanda until May 5, a day earlier reserved for weighing and technical meetings.

On the occasion, the official stated to the press that the accomplishment of the 1st edition of the National Championship is a historical mark for the sport in the country, not only for the athletes and lovers, but also for the businesspeople who will find one more partner for exchange of services.

To him, this very creative sport lacks support from the concerned authorties, besides the need to assert itself in the market so that it can attract sponsorships.

