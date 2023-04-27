Africa: CAF Receives Declaration of Interest From Six Countries for the Africa Cup of Nations 2027 Hosting

27 April 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

CAF has received declaration of interest from six countries in the bidding process to select the host nation for the Africa Cup of Nations 2027.

At the expiry of the deadline set by the administration, CAF recorded four bids from six countries:

The bidding nations are (in alphabetic order):

1. Algeria

2. Botswana

3. Egypt

4. Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania (Joint Bid)

Next steps and tentative deadlines:

- 23 May 2023: Deadline for Member Associations to submit their final bid, including all bidding and hosting documents (hosting agreement, host cities agreement, government guarantees, etc.), which should be duly signed

- 1 June-15 July 2023 : Inspection visits

- TBC : CAF Executive Committee decision

