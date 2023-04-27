Tanzania: Film Industry Sees New Dawn With Bfic

27 April 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Agape Godrich

TANZANIA through the Film Board has signed a partnership agreement with the Institute of International Cooperation (BFIC) from South Korea to develop the country's film industry in organising and producing quality films.

The Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports Pindi Chana witnessed the signing of the agreement in Dodoma and she said the agreement will help to create opportunities for film stakeholders to get professional training on how to make quality films capable of winning markets in domestic and foreign countries.

"I am very grateful to the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan for continuing to give priority to our sectors. Tanzania film industry is among the best in Africa, preceded by Nigeria, producing four films per day. Through this agreement, we believe it will increase the number and quality of our films due to the use of modern technology in the production,"

"The agreement is very beneficial because it is going to benefit all stakeholders of the film industry. Films are helpful because they also help us to introduce the country's culture and tourism worldwide. Because we have been able to conclude the agreement the film industry is heading for a new dawn now, " she said.

She urged the film making firms to ensure the films are based on Tanzanian values and promote the Kiswahili language and its culture so that the world can better understand Tanzania.

On his part, the Deputy Secretary General from the Institute, Chi Lee, said the Institute is ready to help Tanzania in the film industry by providing experts who will provide training to film producers and actors in Tanzania.

"The agreement is a huge success enhanced by good cooperation between Tanzania and South Korea, which has shown commitment to cooperate with Tanzania in the development of the film industry.

This cooperation is going to bring great benefits because it will give people a chance to learn how to make films that also have values here in Tanzania."

"Films can be used as initial instruction or building. At times during the facilitation, students may need background information or interest building activities. Adding a movie can build interest in a topic that is learned while providing a huge knowledge to the students to more on what is been taught," he concluded.

