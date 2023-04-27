Sudan: Joint letter to Permanent Representatives of Member and Observer States of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council

press release



To Permanent Representatives of Member and Observer States of the United Nations (UN) Huma Rights Council (Geneva, Switzerland) 6 April 2023 Sudan:

Urgently convene a special session and establish an investigative mechanism Excellencies, n light of the unfolding human rights crisis in Sudan, and notwithstanding efforts to stop the fighting by the African Union (AU), the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and other regional and international actors, we, the undersigned non-governmental organisations, are writing to urge your delegation to address the human rights dimensions of the crisis by supporting the convening of a special session of the UN Human Rights Council.

In line with the Council’s mandate to prevent violations and to respond promptly to human rights emergencies, States have a responsibility to act by convening a special session and establishing an investigative and accountability mechanism addressing all alleged human rights violations and abuses in Sudan.

We urge your delegation to support the adoption of a resolution that requests the UN High Com- missioner for Human Rights to urgently organize an independent mechanism to investigate human

rights violations and advance accountability in Sudan, whose work would complement the work of the designated Expert on Sudan.

* * *

On 15 April 2023, explosions and gunfire were heard as violence erupted in Khartoum and other Sudanese cities between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) led by Sudan’s current head of state as Chairperson of the Sovereign Council (SC), General Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, and a paramilitary group, the Rapid Sup-

port Forces (RSF), led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (also known as “Hemedti”). As of 25 April 2023, at midnight, a 72-hour ceasefire has been announced. The death toll, however, is estimated at over 400 civilians, with thousands injured. Actual figures are likely to be much higher as most of Khartoum’s hospitals have been forced to close1 and civilians injured during the crossfire cannot be rescued. Millions of residents are trapped in their homes, running out of water, food and medical

supplies as electricity is cut and violence is raging in the streets of Khartoum. Banks have been closed and mobile money services severely restricted, which limits access to cash, including salary and remit- tances. Diplomats and humanitarians have been attacked.2 The fighting has spread to other cities and

regions, including Darfur, threatening to escalate into full-blown conflict. 3 In a Communiqué, the AU Peace and Security Council noted “with grave concern and alarm the deadly clashes [...], which have reached a dangerous level and could escalate into a full-blown conflict,”

3 See Annex for an overview of Sudan’s human rights situation prior to 15 April 2023.

2 two parties without conditions, in the supreme interest of Sudan and its people in order to avoid further

bloodshed and harm to [...] civilians.

”4 In light of these developments, we urge your delegation to support the adoption, during a special session on the unfolding human rights crisis in Sudan, of a resolution that, among other actions:

- Requests the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to urgently organize on the most expeditious basis possible an independent investigative mechanism, comprising three existing international and regional human rights experts, for a period of one year, renewable as necessary, and complementing, consolidating and building upon the work of the designated Expert on Human Rights in the Sudan and the country office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, with the following mandate:

(a) To undertake a thorough investigation into alleged violations and abuses of inter- national human rights law and violations of international humanitarian law and related

crimes committed by all parties in Sudan since 25 October 2021, including on their possible gender dimensions, their extent, and whether they may constitute international

crimes, with a view to preventing a further deterioration of the human rights situation;

(b) To establish the facts, circumstances and root causes of any such violations and abuses, to collect, consolidate, analyze and preserve documentation and evidence, and to identify, where possible, those individuals and entities responsible;

(c) To make such information accessible and usable in support of ongoing and future accountability efforts, and to formulate recommendations on steps to be taken to guaran-

tee that the authors of these violations and abuses are held accountable for their acts and to end the cycle of impunity in Sudan;

(d) To provide guidance on justice, including criminal accountability, reparations, and guarantees of non-recurrence;

(e) To integrate a gender perspective and a survivor-centred approach throughout its work;

(f) To engage with Sudanese parties and all other stakeholders, in particular United Nations agencies, civil society, refugees, the designated Expert on Human Rights in the

Sudan, the field presence of the Office of the High Commissioner in Sudan, African Union bodies and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, in order to provide the support and expertise for the immediate improvement of the situation of human rights and the fight against impunity; and

(g) To ensure the complementarity and coordination of this effort with other efforts of the United Nations, the African Union and other appropriate regional and international

entities, drawing on the expertise of, inter alia, the African Union and the African Com- mission on Human and Peoples’ Rights to the extent practicable;

- Decides to enhance the interactive dialogue on the situation of human rights in the Sudan, called for by the Human Rights Council in its resolution 50/1, at its 53 rd session so as to include the participation of other stakeholders, in particular representatives of the African Union, the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and civil society;

- Requests the independent investigative mechanism to present an oral briefing to the Human Rights Council at its 54th and 55th sessions, and a comprehensive written report at its 56th

session, and to present its report to the General Assembly and other relevant international bodies; and

- Requests the Secretary-General to provide all the resources and expertise necessary to enable the Office of the High Commissioner to provide such administrative, technical and logistical support as is required to implement the provisions of the present resolution, in

3

particular in the areas of fact-finding, legal analysis and evidence-collection, including

regarding sexual and gender-based violence and specialized ballistic and forensic expertise.

We thank you for your attention to these pressing issues and stand ready to provide your delegation with

further information as required.

Sincerely,

First signatories (as of 26 April 2023):

1. Act for Sudan

2. Action by Christians for the Abolition of Torture in the Central African Republic (ACAT-RCA)

3. African Centre for Democracy and Human Rights Studies (ACDHRS)

4. African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS)

5. AfricanDefenders (Pan-African Human Rights Defenders Network)

6. Algerian Human Rights Network (Réseau Algérien des Droits de l’Homme)

7. Amnesty International

8. Angolan Human Rights Defenders Coalition

9. Asian Forum for Human Rights and Development (FORUM-ASIA)

10. Atrocities Watch Africa (AWA)

11. Beam Reports – Sudan

12. Belarusian Helsinki Committee

13. Burkinabè Human Rights Defenders Coalition (CBDDH)

14. Burundian Coalition of Human Rights Defenders (CBDDH)

15. Cabo Verdean Network of Human Rights Defenders (RECADDH)

16. Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies (CIHRS)

17. Cameroon Women’s Peace Movement (CAWOPEM)

18. Central African Network of Human Rights Defenders (REDHAC)

19. Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) – Mozambique

20. Centre de Formation et de Documentation sur les Droits de l’Homme (CDFDH) – Togo

21. CIVICUS

22. Coalition of Human Rights Defenders-Benin (CDDH-Bénin)

23. Collectif Urgence Darfour

24. CSW (Christian Solidarity Worldwide)

25. DefendDefenders (East and Horn of Africa Human Rights Defenders Project)

26. EEPA – Europe External Programme with Africa

27. Ethiopian Human Rights Defenders Center (EHRDC)

28. FIDH (International Federation for Human Rights)

29. Forum pour le Renforcement de la Société Civile (FORSC) – Burundi

30. Gender Centre for Empowering Development (GenCED) – Ghana

31. Gisa Group – Sudan

32. Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect

33. Horn of Africa Civil Society Forum (HoA Forum)

34. Human Rights Defenders Coalition Malawi

35. Human Rights Defenders Network – Sierra Leone

36. Human Rights House Foundation

37. Institut des Médias pour la Démocratie et les Droits de l’Homme (IM2DH) – Togo

38. International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute (IBAHRI)

39. International Commission of Jurists

40. International Refugee Rights Initiative (IRRI)

41. International Service for Human Rights

42. Ivorian Human Rights Defenders Coalition (CIDDH)

43. Jews Against Genocide

44. Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) – Sudan

45. Justice Africa Sudan

46. Justice Center for Advocacy and Legal Consultations – Sudan

47. Libyan Human Rights Clinic (LHRC)

4

48. Malian Coalition of Human Rights Defenders (COMADDH)

49. MENA Rights Group

50. Mozambique Human Rights Defenders Network (MozambiqueDefenders – RMDDH)

51. NANHRI – Network of African National Human Rights Institutions

52. National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders – Kenya

53. National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders – Somalia

54. National Coalition of Human Rights Defenders-Uganda (NCHRD-U)

55. Network of Human Rights Journalists (NHRJ) – The Gambia

56. Network of the Independent Commission for Human Rights in North Africa (CIDH Africa)

57. Never Again Coalition

58. Nigerien Human Rights Defenders Network (RNDDH)

59. Pathways for Women’s Empowerment and Development (PaWED) – Cameroon

60. PAX Netherlands

61. PEN Belarus

62. Physicians for Human Rights

63. POS Foundation – Ghana

64. Project Expedite Justice

65. Protection International Africa

66. REDRESS

67. Regional Centre for Training and Development of Civil Society (RCDCS) – Sudan

68. Réseau des Citoyens Probes (RCP) – Burundi

69. Rights Georgia

70. Rights for Peace

71. Rights Realization Centre (RRC) – United Kingdom

72. Salam for Democracy and Human Rights

73. Society for Threatened Peoples

74. Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network (Southern Defenders)

75. South Sudan Human Rights Defenders Network (SSHRDN)

76. Sudanese American Medical Association (SAMA)

77. Sudanese American Public Affairs Association (SAPAA)

78. Sudanese Women Rights Action

79. Sudan Human Rights Hub

80. Sudan NextGen Organization (SNG)

81. Sudan Social Development Organisation

82. Sudan Unlimited

83. SUDO UK

84. Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC)

85. The Institute for Social Accountability (TISA)

86. Togolese Human Rights Defenders Coalition (CTDDH)

87. Tunisian League for Human Rights (LTDH)

88. Waging Peace

89. World Council of Churches

90. World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT)

91. Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights

Annex: Key human rights issues in Sudan, pre-15 April 2023

Sudan’s human rights situation has been of utmost concern for decades. In successive letters to Permanent

Missions to the UN Human Rights Council, Sudanese and international civil society groups highlighted

outstanding human rights concerns dating back to the pre-2019 era, including near-complete impunity for

grave human rights violations and abuses, some of which amounting to crimes under international law.

Civil society organisations also attempted to draw attention to post-2019 human rights issues, including

the brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters during and after the 2018-2019 popular protests and after the

military coup of 25 October 2021. They repeatedly called for ongoing multilateral action, stressing that

as the UN’s top human rights body, the Council had a responsibility to ensure scrutiny of Sudan’s human

rights situation and to support the Sudanese people’s demands for freedom, justice, and peace.5

During a special session held on 5 November 2021, the Council adopted a resolution requesting the High

Commissioner to designate an Expert on Human Rights in the Sudan. As per resolution S-32/1, which

was adopted by consensus, the Expert’s mandate will be ongoing “until the restoration of [Sudan’s] civi-

lian-led Government.”6 As per Council resolution 50/1, also adopted by consensus, in July 2022,7 the

Council requested the presentation of written reports and the holding of additional debates on Sudan’s

human rights situation.

The violence that erupted on 15 April 2023, which resulted from persisting disagreements regarding secu-

rity and military reforms and unaddressed issues of accountability of security forces and lack of security

sector reform,8 came against a backdrop of severe restrictions on human rights and fundamental free-

doms. 9

6

Observers’ and civil society actors’ fears of a deterioration of the situation, immediately prior to 15 April

2023, including in the form of an intensified crackdown on peaceful protesters in Khartoum and violence

in the capital and in the conflict areas of Darfur, Blue Nile, and South Kordofan, as well as in Eastern

Sudan, were well founded. These fears were made credible by the history of violence and abuse that

characterises Sudan’s armed and security forces, including the SAF, the RSF, and the General Intelligence

Service (GIS) (the new name of the infamous National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS)).

Since the 25 October 2021 coup, de facto authorities systematically used excessive and sometimes lethal

force, as well as arbitrary detention to crack down on public assemblies. 10 The situation was particularly

dire for women and girls, who face discriminatory laws, policies, and practices, as well as sexual and

gender-based violence, including rape and the threat of rape in relation to protests and conflict-related

sexual violence in Sudan’s conflict areas.

National investigative bodies, such as the committee set up to investigate the 3 June 2019 massacre in

Khartoum,11 had failed to publish any findings or identify any perpetrators.

The situation in Darfur, 20 years after armed conflict broke out between the Sudanese government and

rebel groups,12 remained particularly concerning. 13 Intercommunal and localised violence in Darfur,

South Kordofan, and Blue Nile had escalated since October 2021, resulting in civilian casualties, des-

truction of property and human rights violations. Emergency laws and regulations remained in place,

stifling the work of independent actors. In Blue Nile State, fighting had increased in scope and expanded

to new areas. 14

Cruel, inhuman and degrading punishments that were common in the Al-Bashir regime were still being

handed out by the courts of laws.15 Throughout the country, the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC)

10 As of 15 April 2023, at least 124 persons had been killed in relation to anti-coup protests, including 20 minors. Over

5,000 persons had been injured, some suffering serious injuries that will leave them disabled for life. Hundreds of

human rights defenders, journalists, and other citizens demanding a return to the 2019 transitional process or full

civilian rule, including members of resistance committees, had been detained, some for prolonged periods without

charge, and many had been subjected to threats, beatings, torture, and disappearances.

7

continued to unduly restrict the operations of civil society organisations, including through burdensome

registration and re-registration requirements, restrictions to movement, and surveillance.

These added to long-standing, unaddressed human rights issues UN actors, experts, and independent hu-

man rights organisations identified during the three decades of the Al-Bashir regime. Among these issues,

impunity for grave human rights violations and abuses remains near-complete. 16

As of early April 2023, the country was in a phase of political dialogue. On 5 December 2022, the Suda-

nese military and civilian representatives, including the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), which

played a key role in the 2018-2019 revolution, signed a preliminary agreement, known as the Political

Framework Agreement. The agreement was supposed to be a first step in paving the way for a compre-

hensive agreement on the transition, which was supposed to be led by civilians and lead to the holding of

elections at the end of a two-year period. The agreement, however, excluded key issues such as justice

and accountability. 17 Strong disagreements persisted regarding key security and military reforms.

Influential actors, including major political parties and the resistance committees, rejected the deal al-

together.

The political stalemate and mounting tensions also threatened the implementation of the Juba Peace

Agreement, signed on 3 October 2020 between the then Transitional Government and parties to the peace

process, including armed groups that were involved in the conflicts that have affected several of Sudan’s

regional States in the last three decades

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

