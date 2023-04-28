Zimbabwe: Jacob Ngarivhume Convicted for July 2020 Anti-Govt Protests - Awaits Sentencing

27 April 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

Transform Zimbabwe leader and organiser of the foiled July 31 anti-government protests, Jacob Ngarivhume has been convicted.

Ngarivhume was convicted by Harare magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka after a full trial.

His sentence will be handed down this Friday.

Ngarivhume is accused of inciting public violence; using his Twitter handle to covene the 31st July 2020 nationwide anti-government protests which were quashed by security forces. He denies the allegations.

In an early court appearance, Ngarivhume disowned the alleged Twitter account saying he did not own one.

"He will insist that he is not the owner of the account and never wrote the posts which have caused his arrest," his lawyers said.

Prosecutors insisted that his call for protests against looting was equal to inciting a revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration.

