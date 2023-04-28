Tanzania: Tears of Joy As Evacuated Tanzanians in Sudan Back Home Safely

IT was tears of joy for relatives, parents and guardians as Air Tanzania's Boeing 787- 8 Dreamliner, carrying 206 Tanzanians who were studying and living in Sudan, landed at Julius Nyerere on Thursday morning.

The plane was issued by the Government to evacuate Tanzanians who were stranded in war-torn Sudan.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Stergomena Tax accompanied by other officials from the Ministry including the Permanent Secretary Ambassador Dr Samwel Shelukindo and the director of Africa Ambassador Naimi Aziz receive the group led by the Tanzania Ambassador to Sudan, Silima Haji Kombo.

Upon their arrival, the evacuated Tanzanian explained the terrible moment they experienced while in Sudan and thanked the Government's efforts to return them home.

"We were in a challenging environment. Personally I never experienced war before....I was so worried about my life, but I'm thankful for the efforts that have brought me home this morning," said Winfrida Msangi, one of the students at the International University of Africa in Khartoum.

Speaking on their arrival, Dr Tax thanked President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her determination and tireless efforts that have made the evacuation process possible.

"It was a bit challenging due to environmental factors but finally, we made it with the grace of God, we thank President Samia for caring for her people and ensuring their safety," she said.

The Minister also asked Tanzanians who are abroad to ensure they register their information at the nearby embassies for the government to have an updated database that will be used in case of any emergency.

For his part, Salmin Banga reiterated a call for Tanzanians abroad to register their information at the embassies for their safety in case of any emergency.