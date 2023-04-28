Tanzania: Majaliwa Explains Tourism Sector's Contributions to Economy

Tourism sector generates a total of 1.6 million direct and indirect employment opportunities for Tanzanians annually.

He made the statement at the Parliament in Dodoma during direct questions to the PM on Thursday adding that apart from employment, the sector plays an important role in the country's economy since it contributes to 25 per cent of the country's foreign exchange reserves.

The Premier said the massive contribution of Tanzania's natural resources to the economy and the well-being of the country pushed the state to throw weight behind the conservation efforts.

Elaborating, the PM said forest and bee products contribute 3.3 per cent of the country's GDP.