Tanzania: Majaliwa Explains Tourism Sector's Contributions to Economy

27 April 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Tourism sector generates a total of 1.6 million direct and indirect employment opportunities for Tanzanians annually.

He made the statement at the Parliament in Dodoma during direct questions to the PM on Thursday adding that apart from employment, the sector plays an important role in the country's economy since it contributes to 25 per cent of the country's foreign exchange reserves.

The Premier said the massive contribution of Tanzania's natural resources to the economy and the well-being of the country pushed the state to throw weight behind the conservation efforts.

Elaborating, the PM said forest and bee products contribute 3.3 per cent of the country's GDP.

