Kenya: Bodies Exhumed So Far in Mackenzie's Shakahola Forest Cult Massacre Rises to 103

27 April 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Malindi — Five more bodies have been exhumed from the Shakahola forest, Kilifi County.

This bring the number of body which have been exhumed from the six day old operation to 103.

Police have spent days scouring the Shakahola forest near the coastal town of Malindi after receiving a tip-off about a cult led by Mackenzie.

The grim discovery has sent shock-waves through the country, prompting President William Ruto to pledge a crackdown on "un-acceptable" religious movements.

Following this, the Senate has formed an ad-hoc Committee which will Investigate the proliferation of religious organizations and the circumstances leading to the deaths of 103 people in Shakahola, Kilifi county

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale says the committee will have 90 days to ensure the truth is unearthed.

The 11-member committee will come up with a comprehensive report that will shed light on the massacre and why the same was not detected by security agencies.

