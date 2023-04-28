Zimbabwe: Battle Royale as Caps United Face Wounded Dynamos

Harare is once again divided with loyalty in the capital once again aligned to either the green or blue side of the capital.

Wounded Harare giants Dynamos are seeking redemption when they face old foes CAPS United in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) encounter Sunday at the National Sports Stadium.

Dynamos were humiliated by Bulawayo Chiefs Sunday in another mediocre performance that drew the anger of their supporters.

This was another torrid week for Dynamos who have not registered a victory in the PSL since March 26 when they beat hapless Sheasham.

The Glamour boys also lost in the Independence Cup to bitter rivals Highlanders prior to the Bulawayo Chiefs game.

The Harare giants have since shifted attention to the high stakes Harare derby.

Under pressure Dynamos coach Herbert Maruwa will be aiming to salvage his PSL campaign against CAPS United.

"It is part of the game. We lost against the Bulawayo Chiefs. We are focusing on CAPS United. We are only separated by four points and we still have a game in hand. If you look at CAPS and Platinum drew their last games so we are not in a panic mode," said Herbert Maruwa.

Maruwa has been boosted by the return of fans' favourite Denver Mukamba who has been on the sidelines in the past two games as he was nursing an injury.

Maruwa knows how important the Sunday match will be for his charges and probably his job.

"A win will be good for us. It will make life easier for us going into the next games. So we need to approach this match with a positive mind," he said.

On the other hand CAPS United have been in a rich vein of form this season and are one of unbeaten sides.

They are currently on top of the tree with 12 points, making their intentions of clinching the league title very clear.

CAPS United were last week saved by an erroneous refereeing in Bulawayo escaping with a draw against Chicken Inn.

CAPS United Lloyd Chitembwe said he will not read much into the forem book of Dynamos.

"We expect a very difficult encounter. I am sure those players are professional enough to separate between one bad performance and to focus on a very good performance.

"Our expectations are we expect a very spirited Dynamos and a very positive Dynamos and this is how we have been preparing for this match that it is not going to be easy. It is probably one of our biggest matches so far this season," said Chitembwe.