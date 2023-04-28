Uganda: Rights Body Summons Inspector General of Police Ochola Over Harassment of Opposition Women MPs By Police

28 April 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

The Uganda Human Rights Commission has summoned the Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola over continuous harassment and brutality meted out against female Members of Parliament by police.

In an April, 27 letter, the UHRC chairperson, Mariam Wangadya has summoned the IGP to appear at their head office on May, 4 at 10:00am.

"You are by this summons required to appear before this commission on the 4th day of May 2023 at 10:00 O'clock in the fore/afternoon to respond to the allegations at the commission Central Region office Plot 55 Katalima Road, Naguru," Wangadya's letter reads in part.

The development comes on the backdrop of the arrest of opposition female MPs who were protesting against security brutality.

At least 11 legislators were on Thursday morning arrested while they protested the continued harassment of colleagues by security agencies.

The MPs said security personnel under the command of RDCs all over the country are systematically blocking their efforts to interface with constituents.

In parliament, several legislators including the deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa, Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga and the Internal Affairs Minister condemned the harassment by security agencies, especially police towards opposition female legislators.

