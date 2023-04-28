Uganda: Police Release Opposition Women MPs After Speaker Among Visit

A group of women Members of Parliament were arrested by Ugandan police on Thursday April 27, 2023.

The 11 opposition women MPs who had earlier been arrested by police have been released after a visit by Speaker, Anita Among.

The 11 legislators were on Thursday morning arrested while they protested the continued harassment of colleagues by security agencies.

However, on Thursday afternoon, the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among made an impromptu visit to the Central Police Station in Kampala where the legislators were detained.

After a brief talk with the Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander, Stephen Tanui , the MPs were released and left with the speaker.

The MPs inlcude Joyce Bagala(Mityana woman MP) Kaaya Christine Nakimwero (Kiboga District), Florence Kabugho (Kasese district ), Betty Ethel Naluyima (Wakiso), Joan Acom Alobo (Soroti City) and Asinansi Nyakato (Hoima City) and Suzan Mugabi(Buvuma).

Others are Hellen Nakimuli(Kalangala), Joan Kakande, Manjeri Kyebakutika(Jinja City), Hanifa Nabukeera(Mukono) and Joan Namutaawe(Masaka).

The MPs were protesting against brutality meted against them by security.

The MPs told speaker Anita Among on Wednesday that security personnel under the commander of RDCs all over the country are systematically blocking their efforts to interface with constituents.