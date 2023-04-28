Africa: Mokwena Leaving Nothing to Chance Despite Healthy Advantage

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach, Rhulani Mokwena says the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League quarter-final return leg against Algeria's CR Belouizdad is not to be taken lightly, even though "The Brazilians" go into the clash with a healthy 4-1 first leg victory, thanks to a stellar performance in Algiers last weekend.

Sundowns welcome the north Africans to the Loftus Stadium on Saturday afternoon in what will be an uphill task for the Algerians, following last weekend's disappointing home defeat which they will be hoping to avenge.

The 2016 African champions have been in fine form and subsequently been tipped by many as one of the title favourites - a notion that was further rubber stamped by a ruthless thrashing of their opponents in front of a packed Nelson Mandela Stadium.

Mokwena has however cautioned against complacency and said it was important that they approach the match with a good psychological perspective, even though half the job was done in Algeria.

"We have to know that they can beat us, and we have to be at our best. We have to know the quality that they have. Guendouz is a number one international for Algeria. Belkhther the right back is number one right back for Algeria. Laouafi is number one left back for Algeria. Their number five didn't start but also there's Draoui so you have about five to six internationals which shows you how complex this game can become if we don't have the right approach from a psychological perspective" cautioned Mokwena.

With the domestic title already under their belt with three games to spare and having been eliminated from the local cup competition, lifting Africa's most prized club competition title is the ultimate prize for the South Africans.

Kick off at the Loftus Stadium will be 13H00 GMT.