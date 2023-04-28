Africa: CAF and LOC Media Invitation - TotalEnergies U17 AFCON Algeria 2023 Press Conference On Friday

27 April 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

CAF together with the Local Organising Committee of the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations Algeria 2023 will hold a media conference on Friday, 28 April 2023 at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers, Algeria.

CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo Omba, CAF Youth Committee Chairman Suleiman Waberi, LOC Chairman Djamel Merbout and FAF President Djahid Zefizef will attend the conference.

The event will also serve to unveil the official song and poster of the TotalEnergies U17 AFCON Algeria 2023.

Accredited media can join the press conference and participate. For more information, please contact Communications@cafonline.com.

DETAILS:

Venue: Nelson Mandela Stadium, Algiers

Time: 16h00 (local time) - 15h00 GMT

Date: Friday, 28 April 2023

