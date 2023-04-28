Kenya: Government Receives Evacuees of International Organisations Fleeing Sudan

Nairobi — The government through the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs on Wednesday night facilitated the evacuation of at least 342 evacuees who were trapped in the Sudan conflict to Nairobi.

Those evacuated included nationals and personnel of United Nations, Agencies, the Diplomatic Corps and International and Regional Organisations accredited to Nairobi.

The government had coordinated the departure of the team from Khartoum through the port of Sudan by ferry to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia where they were flown in by two aircrafts.

The group was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi by the Ministry of Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui and the Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs Roselyn Njogu.

While welcoming the group, Mr Chelugui reiterated Kenya's commitment to ensuring the safe return of all Kenyans and other nationals that wish to return from Sudan to Kenya.

The government has formed a special multi-agency team to help affected staff members and their dependents enter, exit, travel through, and move across the country.