FORMER Public Service deputy minister and late Vice President Simon Muzenda's son, Tongai has died.

According to reports, he died in an accident, Wednesday, around 2200hours after losing control of his car which then hit an electricity poll in Borrowdale, Harare.

He was aged 57.

Muzenda is survived by his wife and two children.

He was currently serving as the General Manager of Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe.

