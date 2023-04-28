Rwanda: SC Kiyovu Coach Eyes League and Peace Cup Double

AFTER booking a ticket to the Peace Cup semi-finals, SC Kiyovu head coach Alain-André Landeut has opened up on the club's quest for a league and cup double this season.

The Green Baggies have not won a league title or a Peace Cup in the post-Genocide era but, after seeing off Rwamagana City in the quarter finals to set a semifinal date with APR FC, the team looks very determined to go all the way and win every silverware that is there to play for this season.

Besides qualifying for the Peace Cup semifinals, Kiyovu also lead the race for the league title which they have not won in 30 years.

Landeut's side sits at the top of the table with 56 points, three points clear of defending champions APR and four ahead of Rayon Sports with only four matches remaining to play.

After knocking Rwamagana out of the Cup quarter finals, the Congolese born tactician made a strong statement that Kiyovu's mission is not just the title but also the Peace Cup as he seeks to bring the club back to the big stage after three decades without a major trophy.

"It was a tough game but my boys put up a good display against Rwamagana City. We are now going to prepare for the semi-finals and league matches we have ahead so that we can increase our chances to win both," Landeut said.

"We are in the top position in the league and we will continue to look for all points in the last four matches as we push to win the league but winning the Peace Cup is our priority this season as well."

APR is Kiyovu's closest rivals in both the league and Peace Cup and Landeut has a big task to cope with the military side's pressure if he is to win both titles.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The pair face off in the semifinals and any slipup in either competition would see the club finish the season empty-handed.

But, while Kiyovu have an edge on the Rwanda Premier League title, eliminating APR in the semifinals would not only put the club on the brink of a dream double but it would also be a test that Landeut must pass to prove his employers that he was from the very beginning the right man for Kiyovu.

Commenting on the mouthwatering semifinal clash, the 47-year-old coach is optimistic that his players will have their hands full ahead of the duel.

"We hope to have a good match against a good side in APR and possibly win because we need to reach the final. We are aware of the task ahead not just for this game but throughout the whole campaign," he noted

"We need to keep the winning spirit because if you want to be a strong team, you need to beat big teams. So we must be ready for the two matches which can guarantee us a place in the final."

SC Kiyovu has so many reasons that motivate them to end their title jinx. They want to win the tournament for the first time in 37 years, having previously claimed it as Rwandan Cup in 1975 and 1985 before they went on to lose three consecutive Peace Cup finals between 1995 and 1997.

A Peace Cup triumph would see Kiyovu automatically secure a ticket to the CAF Confederation Cup next season.