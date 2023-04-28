Namibia: Teen HIV Rate Concerns Nappa

Ashwell Forbes, a board member of the Namibia Planned Parenthood Association, expressed concern over the rising number of reported HIV/AIDS cases among people aged 10-19 years old, despite an overall decrease in the prevalence of the disease in the country.

He said this during the signing of the agreement between Nappa and the Swapo Party Women's Council (SPWC) yesterday in Windhoek.

He noted, while Namibia has accomplished the 90-90-90 target set by United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS, the only age group where HIV prevalence is increasing is among teenagers.

To date, more than 195 000 people living with HIV, men and women included, have access to effective antiretroviral therapy through the differentiated service delivery models implemented across Namibia, which enabled the southern African country to reach the HIV epidemic control while striving to end AIDS by 2030.

Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Kalumbi Shangula earlier this year said 6 000 new HIV infections and 3 000 deaths from HIV/AIDS are recorded each year, despite the gains the country achieved in the past two decades.

Forbes said daily new infections are being recorded at an alarming rate, making young people the most vulnerable in the country.

Forbes emphasised the importance of scaling up services to reach more young people, particularly in the face of rape and other abuses targeting children as young as six.

"The focus on vulnerable young people and pregnant women in Windhoek is crucial to secure a safe future for all Namibians," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia AIDS By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nappa and the council have collaborated in providing sexual reproductive health services and comprehensive sexuality education, as well as promoting the welfare of Namibian women, men and children.

According to the Secretary of the Council, Fransina Kahungu, Nappa will run youth-friendly clinics and offer support for SPWC's national and regional structures to deliver comprehensive sex education.

"Nappa will also transfer knowledge and skills to SPWC Wellness Staff where feasible. This agreement aims to increase the uptake of sexual reproductive health services and reduce HIV infections among young people and the community," she said.

The partnership will also see the two organisations focusing on various thematic areas, including capacity building, gender-based violence, education and training, funding and empowerment, food security, promoting equality, documenting its history, as well as enhancing social welfare and mental health.