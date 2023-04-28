Namibia: Teacher Scammed Through Letshego By Relative

A female teacher from the Oshikoto region was swindled through a N$290 500 loan by a relative, who allegedly obtained her identity document on the pretence of wedding registration process.

Julia Amutenya (30) was allegedly convinced to entrust her identity document to the suspect, who is her relative, since the victim was chosen to be her maid of honour. Instead of going to the church, Amutenya narrated, the suspect went to the HR department of the ministry of education to obtain Amutenya's pay slip.

The suspect then went on to obtain Amutenya's bank statements. "She then approached Letshego Bank and took out a loan of N$290 500 in my name without my consent," she said.

She said the suspect transferred the money from the Letshego account that was opened in Amutenya's name into her personal account that the suspect opened at Standard Bank.

"Immediately after the loan was approved, the suspect went to Standard Bank to create a new account in my name, where some of the money was transferred," she said. However, when Amutenya queried Standard Bank regarding the new account, she learned there was only a balance of N$22.07, although N$250 000 was initially transferred into that account.

It is alleged the suspect returned Amutenya's ID and informed her that she had taken out a loan of N$200 000 in her name, but Amutenya discovered the total amount is N$290 500, with a monthly instalment of N$9 037.

"She later assured me that I don't need to worry, as she will be paying me N$9 000 in cash monthly. She requested the amount I pay for rent and the nanny, but I didn't give it. She later suggested she has N$7 000 in her account and wants to send it to me, and that she would again send N$2 000 from 12h00 am on 20 April, but she did not send it," she narrated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The first instalment of N$9 037 was paid from Amutenya's salary on 20 April this year.

"It worries me so much if she will get my full amount back," she lamented.

Amutenya said when she reported the matter to Letshego, she was told the loan was applied and successfully processed in her name.

Deputy commissioner Kamati Hamukoshi confirmed that a case of fraud has been opened against the suspect.

"We will start with investigations as soon as possible," he said. Approached for comment, head of marketing at the Letshego bank Natasha Winkler said the bank prioritises the well-being, security and satisfaction of its customers.

"Customer confidentiality and privacy is important; thus, we are unable to provide any details on customers or customer transactions. We can, however, confirm that as a policy, any suspicious or unusual activity on any customer account is investigated immediately to maintain customer security and privacy," she said.

Winkler added that the financial services industry is seeing an increase in financial fraud attempts. "We continue to encourage our customers to remain vigilant and avoid clicking any links sent via text or email, and they should protect their personal information," she urged.

New Era's attempts to contact the suspect proved futile, as her phone went unanswered.