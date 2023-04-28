Namibia: Oshana Strategic Plan to Tackle Challenges

Oshana governor Elia Irimari has implored the leadership and management of the region to work together in ensuring a change in the socio-economic conditions of its people for the better.

He made the call on Monday during the opening of the five-day Annual Plan Review and Strategic Planning workshop for the Oshana Regional Council taking place in Tsumeb this week.

In a speech read on his behalf by Ondangwa Urban councillor Ronny Negonga, the governor said the workshop is of utmost importance.

"The outcome of this review and strategic planning workshop will set the key priorities for sustainable development in the region and will determine the next steps and way forward. The activities will also contribute to the achievement of our national development goals as enshrined in NDP 5, Harambee Prosperity Plan Two (HPP II) and Vision 2030," said Irimari.

He highlighted the importance of a unified planning approach, saying leaders are mandated to provide effective, accountable leadership and public services to the people, which cannot be achieved without proper consultation, coordination and cooperation among the leadership.

Irimari added that this integrated approach to planning will ensure effective coordination during the implementation process.

It also remains the strategic focus of the Oshana regional leadership to improve and industrialise the regional economy as an economic impetus for addressing unemployment, poverty and inequality.

The governor said this is important because nationally, economic growth was not adequately attained.

"The economic-focused plan is crucial because our desired national outcomes have not been adequately attained over the last five years. We have not been able to grow the economy at the desired pace. Our economy has suffered economic losses over the last four years, considering the slow global economy, prolonged drought, and lately, the global health pandemic which curtailed our progress."

Irimari thus called for the regional council to envision a sustainable future for the Oshana region together, and to craft a strategic plan with the potential to change the socio-economic conditions of the people.

Speaking during the same event, Oshana regional council CRO Teopolina Hamutumua observed that the importance of an annual performance review and strategic planning cannot be overemphasised, as it is the tool for driving and implementing the developmental projects in the region.

She then encouraged the community to attend community development committee meetings in their constituencies, as they are the right platforms where they can share their ideas and raise their suggestions which can be used during planning for the development of the region.

* Hileni Mwandingi is the Senior Information Officer and Oshana Regional Head for the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology.