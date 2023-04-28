Angola: Mahamadou Issoufou Highlights Angola's Experience

Luanda — The chairman of the Panel for the Development of the Sahel Region, Mahamadou Issoufou, on Thursday in Luanda highlighted Angola's experience in peace and reconstruction that can contribute to the pacification of other African countries.

Mahamadou Issoufou, who left Luanda Thursday following a three-day visit, underscored the role that has been played by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, in the quest for consensus and peace.

In the Angolan capital, the official consulted João Lourenço about the concerted mission with the African Union (AU), the Economic Commission of Western States (ECOWAS) and the G5 of the Sahel.

According to the former president of Niger, the consultation mission comprises 18 countries of the Sahel region, Sahara and ECOWAS, all currently involved in the reconstruction of their territories.

During the meeting the two politicians assessed the strategic and security of the African Union adopted for the development of the Sahel states and other regions of the continent.

The Sahel region includes Senegal, Burkina Faso, Gambia, Mauritania, Mali, Niger, Algeria, Cameroon, Nigeria, Chad, Sudan and South Sudan.