Namibia: Ondangwa Trade Exhibition Back With a Bang

The Ondangwa Trade and Industrial Exhibition is set to open its doors to the public next week after being dormant for the last three years because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The council's spokesperson, Petrina Shitalangaho, said they have decided to host the 10th Ondangwa Trade and Industrial Exhibition (OTIE) this year from 2-6 May for five days. The exhibition coincides with the 10th anniversary celebration of this important annual event on the calendar.

"The exhibition's specific objectives are to raise funds in order to boost enterprises and ensure business sustainability in Ondangwa and the region as a whole. It is also to assist the business community in networking, marketing and promoting their products and services. The exhibition will also provide an excellent platform to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) which were impacted by Covid-19 to rise again," she said.

Exhibitors like the ministry of home affairs and MTC will be there. The public is thus welcome to go and address national documentation issues, and register their SIM cards with the latter. Namib Mills as an exhibitor aims to train upcoming SME business owners for free for the entire duration of the trade fair.

Stakeholders such as Agribank, the Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA) and Nored will be present for stakeholders' engagement sessions.

"Safety is guaranteed as we have contracted a reputable security company to safeguard the people and properties, as well as Nampol," Shitalangaho noted.

Gates will open at 09h00 till 21h00 for the public every day.