Angola Gets Deputy Secretary for Natural Resources of the Gulf of Guinea

27 April 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Venâncio Soares Gomes is the new Deputy Secretary for Natural Resources of the Gulf of Guinea, according to the decision of the 3rd Extraordinary Session of the Summit of Heads of State and Government, held on April 25 in Accra, Ghana.

According to a press release to ANGOP, the Executive Secretariat is from Equatorial Guinea, the Deputy Secretary for Political Affairs from Nigeria and the Director for Administration from Ghana.

Venâncio Soares Gomes, a 54-year-old graduate and PhD in law from the Catholic University of Rome, was director of the Exchange Office of the Ministry of Fisheries and the Sea, focal point for several international organizations and director of Exchange of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The Angolan delegation to the event was led by the Minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Diamantino de Azevedo, representing the Head of State and was accompanied by the Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Carmen dos Santos.

The attendants agreed to work hard to strengthen cooperative relations with a view to the materialisation of the most varied projects around the Gulf of Guinea.

The Accra meeting follows the deliberations of the Abuja meeting in October 2022, in which Angola was represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António.

