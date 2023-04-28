Namibia, Finland to Secure Smart, Sustainable Solutions

President Hage Geingob yesterday said he and his Finnish counterpart held fruitful discussions based on the long-standing relationship between the countries, but took issue with a visiting journalist's question on the fear that Namibia's recent massive energy projects might lead to the country being recolonised.

Geingob was not impressed by the question, and schooled the Finnish broadcasting company (YLE)'s Pasi Toivonen on Namibia's history and progress since independence.

"Do you see any danger in the green hydrogen projects that the big companies will be using your natural resources to be your new colonial masters, since Hyphen's investment is nearly your gross domestic product? This is not a joke, that the big companies take your raw materials to Europe, and Namibia is left in the same position like before," he asked.

Geingob was ready with his retort. "A sovereign country that fought for its independence will be recolonised again by whoever? It's an insult to us. We fought and got independence, and that we are going to allow either China, as you people think, to become the recolonisers, you are wasting your time!" he said yesterday during a joint press briefing with Finland president Sauli Niinistö, who is here on a two-day State visit.

The journalist was referring to the country's first large-scale vertically integrated green hydrogen project, implemented by Hyphen Hydrogen Energy (Hyphen) through a massive investment of US$10 billion.

On the other hand, Niinistö met Geingob at State House to discuss how Namibia and Finland can work together to leverage smart, secure and sustainable solutions in an effort to promote a green transition and the fourth industrial revolution, as well as to enhance bilateral trade between the two countries.

"We took the visiting president through our energy sources of green hydrogen and oil discoveries. We are looking forward to Namibia's future with optimism. We went through a very difficult time as a country, and since I took over office, we have been dealing with crisis management," he noted.

President Geingob was confident that as he was about to vacate office, he sees a bright future for the country. He was also quick to add that whoever is taking over from him will inherit a country in very good shape.

"Our relations are very deep, as we have a lot in common in our industries. It was interesting to hear about Namibia's great energy future. I have a business delegation that was eager to come, and I hope they find areas to cooperate in with their counterparts," said Niinistö at the briefing.

While opening the official talks, Geingob said Namibia and the world have been wounded by Covid-19, which caused immense devastation around the globe at a social, political and economic level.

Thus, the past three years have been a rude awakening for many. In Namibia, the Covid-19 pandemic brought about the loss of more than 4 000 lives and imposed a terrible economic and social cost, he continued.

The disease has thus exacerbated inequality and poverty. Niinistö yesterday also handed over two fragments of the Ondonga Power Stones to Minister of Education, Arts and Culture in the presence of Geingob, the Omukwaniilwa of the Ondonga Traditional Authority Fillemon Shuumbwa Nangolo and representatives of the National Museum of Finland and Namibia.

Finland and Namibia enjoy a joint history which started over 150 years ago when Finnish missionaries arrived in Owambo, in what is now northern Namibia.

Martti Ahtisaari, a Finnish politician and diplomat, was instrumental in securing the independence of Namibia from apartheid South Africa.

Finland is among Namibia's top 20 trading partners. The last State visit by a Finnish president was in 2011 by former president Tarja Halonen. Last year, Namibia's overall exports to the Finnish market totalled N$1.8 billion, from the N$785 million recorded in 2021.

On the other hand, Namibia's imports from Finland increased to N$1.1 billion in 2022 from N$389 million recorded in 2021.

In his fully-packed programme, Niinistö yesterday laid a wreath at Heroes Acre, before going for the State banquet. Today, he is expected to meet Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila and National Assembly speaker Peter Katjavivi as well as participate in a business seminar in Windhoek.