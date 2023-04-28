Angola: Criminal Cases Against Prominent People Still in Preliminary Stage - Attorney General

Luanda — The Attorney General of the Republic (PGR), Hélder Pitta Gróz, stated Thursday, in Luanda Province, that the criminal cases involving national citizens in controversial corruption cases, remain in the preliminary stage.

In recent years, as part of corruption fight action, several prominent people have been investigated in the country, with emphasis on the former Vice-President of the Republic, Manuel Vicente, the former CEO of Sonangol company, Isabel dos Santos, and the AAA insurance company's CEO, São Vicente.

"The processes should not be discussed in public", said the top prosecutor, who was recently reappointed to the position.

In his statements to the press right after the inauguration ceremony of the new building of the Attorney General's Office, he clarified that in relation to criminal cases, one should wait for them to leave the preliminary stage, which demands confidentiality, before more data can be made public with the filing of the lawsuit.

He also stressed that the body will continue to give priority to the fight against corruption and organized crime.

Also speaking to the press, the former Attorney General of the Republic, Domingos Culolo, considered the current work of the institution, which today marks its 44th anniversary, to be "excellent", although he considered it to be "difficult".

Domingos Culolo, who was in charge of the PGR from 1993 to 2002, defended everyone's involvement for the success of this organ's work.

Instituted in April 1979, the Attorney General's Office is an body with the aim to represent the State, namely in the exercise of criminal action, of defending the rights of natural and legal persons, of legality in the exercise of the jurisdictional function and of monitoring legality in the preliminary stage of the processes and in the fulfillment of sentences.