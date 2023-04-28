Namibia: Crayfish Festival Bigger and Better

Lüderitz - Visitors to this year's Lüderitz Crayfish Festival can expect an array of seafood, music and business opportunities.

Lüderitz Town Council spokesperson Elwin !Gaoseb said the 2023 edition of the southern harbour town's annual festival will offer exciting events, catered to attract more visitors.

He gave this confirmation during an exclusive interview with New Era yesterday.

"As opposed to previous festivals, crowds will be treated to various musical performances, whilst provision was also made for arts and craft exhibitors as a very first," he noted. !Gaoseb, who doubles as personal assistant to the festival management committee's chairperson, mayor Benjamin McKay, said a mixed genre of music shows ranging from jazz, rock, R&B and gospel will keep visitors entertained. There will also be a party at Aeroplane beach in the town every night, where people can mingle.

"Artists in the likes of Paige Mbanjwa (South Africa), thevSigera Jazz Band, Just Jack Rock Band and other local artists will perform during these four days of fun and entertainment," he enthused.

Culinary experts can likewise showcase their talents during a cooking competition, slated for Sunday. Between 2 000 and 3 000 local as well as international visitors are expected to attend the festival.

"Also featuring on the programme after a noticeable absence is a business conference on Friday, which will create synergies between available opportunities created by newly discovered natural resources around the town (green hydrogen and oil) and prospective investors," stated !Gaoseb. About 12 corporates and approximately 60 small-and-medium entrepreneurs will be occupying stalls.

"Seafood (raw and prepared) will be on offer at very affordable prices for visitors, in addition to traditional food, light alcoholic beverages and arts and crafts," he added.

!Gaoseb thus urged visitors to turn up in big numbers and support the initiative aimed at developing the town and its residents.

The programme shows that there will also be a parade and spin city motor sports to look forward to during the Lüderitz Crayfish Festival from 27 April until 1 May 2023.

Since its inception in 2008, the festival has grown from strength to strength, cementing the quiet coastal town as a sought-after destination for both domestic and international tourists.