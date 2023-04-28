South Africa: Electoral Commission On Results of Municipal By-Elections Held On 26 April 2023

press release

During the by-elections contested yesterday in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape provinces, the African National Congress (ANC) retained their seat won in the 2021 Municipal Elections.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) won a seat each, previously won by the ANC in the 2021 Municipal Elections.

The new EFF councillor is:

Malefetsane Shadrack Mokoena, in ward 17, Dihlabeng Municipality - FS192, Free State. The party won its seat previously won by the ANC in the 2021 Municipal Elections with 56,94% of the total votes cast compared to 39,69% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 60,66%.

The new IFP councillor is:

Phumlani Sifiso Mabika, in ward 19, uMhlabuyalingana Municipality - KZN271, KwaZulu-Natal. The party won a seat previously won by the ANC in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 52,90% of the total votes cast compared to 41,09% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 65,23%.

The new ANC councillor is:

Bongiwe Gloria Nombula, in ward 05, Overstrand Municipality - WC032, Western Cape. The party retained its seat won in the 2021 Municipal Elections, with 36,67% of the total votes cast, compared to 56,36% during the 2021 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 32,58%.

Please note that the by-election in Ward 15, Mandeni Municipality - KZN291, KwaZulu- Natal, originally schedule for 26 April 2023, is now scheduled for 24th of May 2023, due to change in the proclamation date of the by-election by the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.