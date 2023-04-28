South Sudan: 60 of 86 Hospitals Around Khartoum Out of Service

press release

To date, out of 86 major and essential hospitals in Khartoum and neighboring areas, 60 are out of service. Of those 60, 14 were bombed, and 19 were forcibly evacuated. These hospitals are also at risk of closure due to a shortage of medical staff, medical supplies, water, and electricity. A shell fell on the Rumey Medical Center in Omdurman, causing many injuries, including unstable cases that required surgical intervention. Six ambulances have also been attacked, and others were not allowed to pass to transport patients and deliver medical supplies.

“Targeting hospitals during wartime is in clear violation of international law, and it should not be normalized as we have seen in Syria and Ukraine,” said Dr. Zaher Sahloul, president of MedGlobal. “Health care access cannot be held hostage. Health care workers must be protected, and those who target aid workers and civilians must be held accountable for their crimes.”

MedGlobal has staff - including medical professionals - in Khartoum who are available for interview.

MedGlobal, in partnership with other NGOs and local partners, works in Sudan to provide emergency medical aid, rehabilitate hospitals, build vital health infrastructure such as oxygen generators, provide medical technology and equipment, respond to floods and natural disasters, and provide healthcare to refugees from Ethiopia, Eritrea, and other African countries in eastern Sudan.

The NGO appeals to all parties to declare a ceasefire, adhere to international humanitarian law, refrain from any actions that may further endanger the lives of civilians and medical personnel, allow for the evacuation of civilians, permit the delivery of aid, including medical supplies and personnel, to reach those in need, and ensure the protection and safety of health care personnel, patients, and medical facilities.