Namibia: Swapo Women Sign Agreement On Sex Education

The Swapo Party Women's Council (SPWC) and the Namibia Planned Parenthood Association (Nappa) signed an agreement in Windhoek yesterday to offer sexual education to Namibians.

SPWC secretary Fransina Kahungu said many times women are curious about family planning. "Where Nappa is doing these activities, means SPWC shall also do the same.

"Where possible, Nappa will support SPWC in offering comprehensive sexuality education to the Namibian nation and more," she said. Kahungu said as a council they have been planning activities to implement this year and next year.

"Among the activities are capacity building, gender-based violence education and training -particularly vocational training, funding, and empowerment of business development.

"We will also focus on promoting equality among boys and girls, information publicity and mobilisation, food security, and more," she said. Kahungu stressed that people should look after one another and show love in order to deliver services.

Nappa representative Ashwell Forbes said they came together with SPWC, because they understood how sexual reproductive care is important."Today, we are seeing so many parts of the country throwing away children, and so many cases of gender-based violence.

This memorandum we signed today is to reach more people and make sure young people have a future," he said. Forbes said the collaboration with SPWC is the beginning of new activities meant to protect Namibian children."It's not about politics. They approached us and because we are sharing the same values as Namibians, we cannot say no," he said.