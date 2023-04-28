Tanzania: No Plans to Transform Sengerema School Into College

28 April 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Hilda Mhagama and Katare Mbashiru

THE government has no plans whatsoever to transform the old Sengerema Secondary School into the Mining and Fisheries College, Parliament heard here on Friday.

Deputy Minister of State, President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG), Mr Deogratius Ndejembi issued the government's stance when responding to a question asked by Sengerema Member of Parliament (MP), Tabasam Hamis (CCM).

In his question, the Sengerema lawmaker had wanted to know the government's plan to use the Sengerema Secondary School buildings to become a college for minerals and fisheries.

Responding, Mr Ndejembi said that Sengerema Secondary School was among the country's oldest schools which enrolls students from form one to form six from across the country.

"The government's plan is to increase enrollment of Advanced Level students due to the fact that students sitting for four examinations has kept on increasing each year, therefore, the plan to transform Sengerema Secondary School into a college for minerals and fisheries cannot be possible," he noted.

The reason behind that, according to the deputy minister, was the fact that sengerema secondary school was highly needed and that transforming the school into a college would increase scarcity of positions needed to enroll more students pursuing form five and form six studies.

Mr Ndejembi further told the National Assembly that the PO-RALG was not involved at all in all the plans to transform the Sengerema secondary school into a college for minerals and fisheries.

"We ask our colleagues in the ministry of minerals to come on a roundtable to discuss with our ministry on this issue baring in mind that as of now we have a higher demand of advanced level schools," he said adding:

"We equally advise the ministry of minerals to look for another area and funds to construct a college which will deal with training minerals experts, instead to changing the use of Sengerema secondary school."

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.