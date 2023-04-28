South Africa: DA Congratulates Kirsten Neuschäfer On Historic Golden Globe Race Victory

28 April 2023
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Veronica Van Dyk MP - DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Sports, Arts & Culture

The DA congratulates Kirsten Neuschäfer from Gqeberha on her trailblazing achievement of becoming the first woman to win the prestigious Golden Globe round-the-world race.

We are extremely proud of her victory and her example of endurance and tenacity for all South African women.

The Golden Globe Race is considered one of the greatest challenges, sailing around the world alone, with no assistance and without the use of modern technology to battle high winds and rough seas.

Kirsten is a role model and an example for every South African of what one can achieve with the necessary skill, willpower and effort.

We salute her. She is a true South African champion.

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.