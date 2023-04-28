South Africa: DA Congratulates Kirsten Neuschäfer On Historic Golden Globe Race Victory

press release

The DA congratulates Kirsten Neuschäfer from Gqeberha on her trailblazing achievement of becoming the first woman to win the prestigious Golden Globe round-the-world race.

We are extremely proud of her victory and her example of endurance and tenacity for all South African women.

The Golden Globe Race is considered one of the greatest challenges, sailing around the world alone, with no assistance and without the use of modern technology to battle high winds and rough seas.

Kirsten is a role model and an example for every South African of what one can achieve with the necessary skill, willpower and effort.

We salute her. She is a true South African champion.