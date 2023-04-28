South Africa: Use Electricity Sparingly, Urges Cabinet

Cabinet has called on South Africans to use electricity sparingly as part of the Demand Side Management (DSM) initiatives.

This as Cabinet called on the nation to lower electricity usage, especially during periods of high energy consumption, typically from 5pm to 9pm, as part of Demand Side Management initiatives.

"By lowering our consumption we can create a win-win situation that both reduces pressure on the power grid and saves households money without affecting business productivity or quality of life," said Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

The Minister was addressing a post-Cabinet media briefing in Pretoria.

"Cabinet calls on everyone to assist in saving electricity by using it sparingly while Eskom works with Independent Power Producers to bring new capacity online."

Demand Side Management measures are a global phenomenon and have proved effective in reducing peak demand and promoting energy conservation.

"We have demonstrated this during the 2010 World Cup. The aim is that collectively we must save electricity by switching off non-essential appliances, using gas to cook, installing energy efficient light bulbs and switching off appliances like geysers when not in use," Ntshavheni said.

According to Ntshavheni, the target is to save about 1000 MW of power which is equivalent to one stage of load shedding.

"Cabinet notes that a number of large customers are already participating in the Eskom's Demand Side initiatives, and calls on all stakeholders from business, industry and residential customers to heed the call and join the Demand Side Management campaign."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On Tuesday, Eskom said it will be ramping up its Demand Side Management initiatives in order to better manage the supply and demand of electricity.

The power utility held its first national Demand Side Management Indaba in Gauteng this week.

During the Indaba, the power utility's board chairperson, Mpho Makwana, said the DSM initiatives assist the power utility to reduce pressure on the system during peak hours. It also gives consumers the opportunity to save on electricity bills.

"The effective implementation of the DSM programmes could create a win-win situation - reducing pressure on the power system and enabling consumers to realise cost savings by being more energy conscious and reducing their consumption without affecting business productivity or quality of life," he said.

Demand side management is seen as a tool that can help the power utility to potentially reduce load shedding.