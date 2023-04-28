Ethiopia: PM Abiy Ahmed Holds Talks With Warring Sudanese Generals Amid Reports of Ethiopia Seeking Mediation

Addis Abeba — Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) has held discussions over the phone with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the two generals at the helm of the warring Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) stressing the need to resolve disputes amicably and bring stability to Sudan.

"The great people of Sudan deserve peace," said Abiy in a Twitter post.

General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, leader of the paramilitary RSF, on his part, Tweeted that he had a productive conversation with the Ethiopian prime minister, addressing various issues regarding the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

He further stated that, while exchanging views, the Ethiopian prime minister urged the importance of finding a solution to the Sudanese issue.

"He [Abiy] also expressed his support for the Sudanese people, and their choices, emphasizing Ethiopia's readiness to provide assistance to help Sudan get through this crisis."

The phone conversations came in the backdrop of reports of Ethiopia seeking to mediate between the warring parties through regional blocs such as the IGAD and the African Union.

Follows intensive diplomatic efforts by neighboring countries, as well as the US, UK and UN, the BBC reported that both warring parties have agreed to renew the three-day ceasefire, which was declared on Monday night for another 72 hours.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of continued fighting despite the truce. AS