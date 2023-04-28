Mozambique: Brigade Members Complain of Lack of Transport Allowances and Food

In the new municipality of Marracuene, in Maputo province, brigade members are complaining that so far they have not been given any money for transport. The brigade members say that in Marracuene they do not have the food and cellphone airtime promised. The brigades installed in Sibacusse say that the lack of conditions means they are unable to meet certain needs because of the distance they have to travel to reach their posts.

Also in Marracuene, the brigade members complain that many citizens have no identification documents.

In Massinga, in Inhambane, the brigade members complain they do not have time to take a snack.