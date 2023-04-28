Mozambique: Frelimo Monitor Accused of Double Registration

In Alto Molócuè, in Zambézia, a Frelimo monitor named Pereira Pilima, registered first in the Pista Velha registration post, and then at the Malua 2 EPC post, where he was discovered. The machine rejected him, since he was using the same name to register, but even so it managed to print a second card.

Monitors from other parties took measures to check the truthfulness of the information, and concluded that the citizen registered twice. Currently, this person is continuing to perform his duties as a monitor. He said he has apologized to the other monitors for his dual registration Now the monitor has two electoral registration cards and is asking for the registration to be scrapped.