At Chondilo EPC, in Rovene locality, in Massinga, Inhambane province, the registration could begin on Wednesday, according to the director of the school.

At EP1 Nicora, Cuamba, Niassa, the registration past has not opened.

On Ibo island, in Cabo Delgado, registration at the Rituto neighbourhood registration post only began at 10.00 yesterday (Monday, 24 April).

In the Franciscan Secondary School, located in Marracuene Memo, the brigade was moved to a place unknown to the local population.