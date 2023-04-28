Rwanda: Moshions' Turahirwa Under Probe for Forging Document

27 April 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jade Natacha Iriza

Moses Turahirwa, the founder of Moshions, a renowned fashion house in Rwanda, has recently come under investigation by Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) for suspected document forgery.

The investigation comes after Turahirwa posted a photo on social media of a passport where his picture is seen, with indicated sex as F (female), captioned "finally officially female on my ID #ThankYouKagame."

The RIB spokesperson, Thierry Murangira, confirmed the development and revealed that the Rwanda Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration denied changing Turahirwa's gender on the travel documents.

The law in Rwanda provides that anyone found guilty of forgery may face imprisonment of not less than five years but not more than seven years and a fine of not less than 3 million Frw but not more than 5 million Frw.

Turahirwa appeared before RIB at its headquarters in Kimihurura, Kigali, on April 27, to respond to the allegations, according to officials.

Turahirwa's latest troubles are not his first. He had previously been embroiled in a saga involving indecent images of him circulating on social media platforms, mainly Whatsapp, Snapchat, and Twitter.

In response, he issued an apology statement in the form of a Twitter thread, claiming his Snapchat account was hacked.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.