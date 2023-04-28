Rwanda: Moshions' Turahirwa Under Probe for Forging Document

Moses Turahirwa, the founder of Moshions, a renowned fashion house in Rwanda, has recently come under investigation by Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) for suspected document forgery.

The investigation comes after Turahirwa posted a photo on social media of a passport where his picture is seen, with indicated sex as F (female), captioned "finally officially female on my ID #ThankYouKagame."

The RIB spokesperson, Thierry Murangira, confirmed the development and revealed that the Rwanda Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration denied changing Turahirwa's gender on the travel documents.

The law in Rwanda provides that anyone found guilty of forgery may face imprisonment of not less than five years but not more than seven years and a fine of not less than 3 million Frw but not more than 5 million Frw.

Turahirwa appeared before RIB at its headquarters in Kimihurura, Kigali, on April 27, to respond to the allegations, according to officials.

Turahirwa's latest troubles are not his first. He had previously been embroiled in a saga involving indecent images of him circulating on social media platforms, mainly Whatsapp, Snapchat, and Twitter.

In response, he issued an apology statement in the form of a Twitter thread, claiming his Snapchat account was hacked.