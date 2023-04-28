Kenya: Over 200 Amateur Golfers Set for KCB East Africa Golf Tour in Limuru

Nairobi — Over 200 amateur golfers will compete in the third leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour, which will be hosted at the Limuru Country Club on Saturday.

The deep field includes guest players from around the country that will see two teams qualify from this leg to play in the tour's grand finale slated for November at the Karen Country Club for a chance to play at the 2024 Magical Kenya Ladies Open Pro-Am event.

In addition to the amateur series, KCB will host golf clinics for women and juniors with an interest in taking up the sport throughout the weekend.

Speaking ahead of the event, KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications, Rosalind Gichuru said, "We are all set for the third leg of the KCB East Africa Golf tour, to be hosted at the Limuru Country Club. It is great to see the growing interest and excitement around the tour as it moves through the country."

"So far, we have hosted over 190 amateur golfers and over 250 participants in our lady and junior clinics. As we head to Limuru, I want to invite you all to what promises to be a great weekend of golf." She added.

On his part, Limuru captain Renaldo D'souza said, "We look forward to welcoming golfers from around the country, for the third leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour. We have a strong field of over 200 amateur players, with a great mix of juniors and ladies, the course is in great shape and should provide an exciting challenge to the players."