South Africa: UAE President's Private Visit to SA Is Above Board - Govt

There is nothing untoward about United Arab Emirates (UAE) President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi His Highness, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan and his entourage's visit to South Africa.

Government clarified that nothing improper unfolded in the Eastern Cape's preparations for the private visit by the UAE President and his entourage.

"We are here today to share with the nation that this visit has been made possible with the diligence and integrity required of government as we interact with people from all walks of life, including persons of the standing of the UAE President," said Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

Briefing reporters on Friday, Ntshavheni said that even though this visit is private, government has taken this step of sharing details with the nation due to the unfortunate speculations around the visit.

"Public discussion on the visit by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan and his entourage has generated a range of insinuation that suggested that something improper unfolded in the Eastern Cape's preparation for this visit by a prestigious guest to our country.

"None of this is true," she said at the briefing held in Pretoria to provide details of the preparation government undertook for the current private visit.

While South Africans are right to be vigilant about such matters, "our vigilance should not make us jump to the worst assumptions and conclusions about our country or this administration" she said.

The visit by was preceded by formal diplomatic correspondence from the UAE Government to South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).

The formal correspondence set out the intention of the President of the UAE to visit South Africa in his private capacity, and indicated that he would be accompanied by a large entourage, and that the President would be domiciled at a game reserve the President owns in the Eastern Cape.

"This correspondence reflects the respect shown and care taken by the President of the UAE in informing South Africa of the planned visit and allowing us to make the necessary arrangements in good time," she said.

The formal correspondence on the visit set in motion South Africa's preparation to extend to the President and his entourage courtesies and services in line with internationally practised hosting provisions that countries offer Heads of State or Government and other dignitaries on a mutual basis.

She highlighted that part of the preparation for the President's visit to the Eastern Cape was the issuing by the Department of Home Affairs of visas to members of the entourage who needed visas to enter South Africa.

She added that other members of the entourage carried passports from countries with whom South Africa has visa-free travel agreements.

"This means the department can account for every one of the visitors accompanying the President.

"It is common for Heads of State and Government to visit South Africa privately, including for the purpose of obtaining medical treatment," she explained.

With such visits, governments concerned will formally draw the attention of the DIRCO to the planned visits. The advance notice allows departments and agencies of government to prepare for the delivery of their obligations.

These obligations include a range of services and responsibilities, including the security of a Head of State.

"When such private visits take place, there is no requirement for public announcements about these occasions. Very often, Heads of State undertake such visits to enjoy privacy away from their public roles and profiles of high visibility.

"Of course, different conditions apply where leaders visit South Africa in their official capacity and where State Visits take place, government consistently makes public announcements on these engagements," the Minister said.

Processes followed

Upon the landing of the UAE flight, the Minister divulged that the Department of Transport processed the application for landing requests through the normal channels for such requests.

In considering the request, the department took note that the Chicago Convention exempts state aircraft from international standards under this Convention.

However, despite the exemption, such aircraft remain subject to domestic regulations when operating at any civilian airport.

Ntshavheni said compliance with aviation safety prescriptions was another key consideration which was taken into account, and required the necessary exemptions and approvals from the South African Civil Aviation Authority which is the regulator of civil aviation.

"We also granted landing permits based on the fact that the airport was compliant for that operation, having considered requisite approval by the Department of Home Affairs.

"The Department of Transport is therefore satisfied that our laws have been followed to the letter in granting the necessary exemptions and approvals," she said.

Based on the formal correspondence directed to South Africa by the United Arab Emirates, the Minister said a range of government departments and agencies that are normally part of such undertakings implemented a range of support services.

The Minister of Home Affairs received an application to consider designation of Bulembo Airport in Bhisho as a place of entry by His Highness and his entourage.

"Upon receipt of the request from the Eastern Cape, the Minister of Home Affairs considered all documents and granted the request, and declared the airport as a temporary port of entry.

"Bhisho Airport is wholly owned and operated by the Eastern Cape Provincial Government through the Department of Transport," the Minister said.

Arrival

Upon the arrival of the entourage, immigration services were rendered and all the visitors, including His Highness, were in possession of the requisite visas. Some of the visitors only produced valid passports as they came from countries from which visas are not required.

"As the visit involved international protocols and security, members of the South African Police Service, South African Revenue Services (SARS) Customs officials and officials of other relevant departments performed their respective statutory duties upon the arrival of the entourage," she said.

SARS has been present on site at Bulembu Airport near Bhisho since the commencement of the visit. Customs officers were dispatched including members of its dog detector unit and senior Customs managers to ensure compliance with Customs formalities.

Ministers present at the media briefing included Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza, Minister of Police Bheki Cele and Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thandi Modise.