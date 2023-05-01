Zimbabwe: 'I Have Been Warned,' Says Winky D As Clampdown On 'Eureka Eureka' Continues

1 May 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Darlington Gatsi

THE undisputed king of Zimdancehall, Winky D, has been issued with a chilling instruction by authorities against playing some of his songs as efforts to muzzle the popular musician continues unabated.

Born Wallace Chirimuko, Winky D, has been under the radar of authorities and the government since the release of his latest album 'Eureka Eureka' early this year.

'Eureka Eureka' ruffled the feathers of government with songs such as 'ibotso' and 'Dzimba dzamabwe' castigate corruption and challenge authoritarian regimes.

Since the release of 'Eureka Eureka' Winky D has received subtle censorship on national radios and television.

In March, Gafa as Winky D is affectionately known, had his show in Chitungwiza was cut short when Zimbabwe Republic Police stormed on stage.

In their defence, police later explained that they cut short the performance as there was an operation against drug peddling.

Winky D returned to live performances on Saturday in Bulawayo for the first time since the ill-fated Chitungwiza show.

In the middle of his playlist revellers chanted 'ibotso' signalling Winky D to perform arguably the crowd's favourite.

However, Winky D refused to budge saying an instruction had been issued against performing particular songs.

"I have been warned. I have been cautioned and they said if you sing that particular song there is going to be (a) disaster. So, I do not want (a) disaster, I want people to have fun," said Winky D.

Winky went on with the usual script, staging a spectacular performance in Bulawayo.

On his itinerary, Winky D is billed to perform at Kingfisher Park on Saturday.

