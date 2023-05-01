Rwanda: Volleyball - Kenyan Coach Mulinge Linked With APR Return

Kenyan Sammy Mulinge is strongly linked with a move back to APR volleyball club for yet another stint as the army side's head coach.

The club is in search of a new head coach sacking Elie Mutabazi who has been at the club during the past four seasons.

Mulinge could now take his job back after he left the club in 2019 to be replaced by Mutabazi.

Mutabazi helped the military side, among other notable achievements, win one league title in the 2020 season but the club was far from satisfied with his performance.

Times Sport understands that, over the last couple of weeks, Mulinge has been in talks with the APR management and the two parties are close to reaching an agreement.

A source close the club told Times Sport that the the club has been holding talks with the Kenyan and a deal has been agreed.

"Mulinge will rejoin APR in the coming weeks, he has already agreed on personal terms with the club".

In his 10-year stay in Rwanda, Mulinge guided APR to five league titles and a remarkable sixth-place finish in Africa Club Championships in 2014.

APR is one of the established clubs in Rwanda and a semi-professional outfit enjoying massive support from the military. However the club has been struggling for dominance since the likes of Rwanda Energy Group (REG) and Gisagara VC came of age.

Mulinge currently coaches Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) but it is understood that he is on the brink of a return to APR where is he is expected to coach his first game at the club when the league resumes.