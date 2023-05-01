Rwanda: James and Daniella's Mega Worship Evening Set for June

1 May 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Gatera

Renowned gospel duo, James and Daniella, have organised a mega worship concert that will feature gospel music enthusiasts from around the world slated for June 2.

The event, titled "Gathering of 1000 Special Extended Worship", aims at bringing believers closer to their savior Jesus Christ and widely praise His love, according to organisers. The event will be held at the Crown Hotel in Nyarutarama, Kigali, Rwanda.

According to James Rugarama, member of the famous duo, "the overall goal of the evening is to proclaim the victory of our salvation and to think deeply about God's love with the 1, 000 people who will attend the evening".

Referring to the verse in Matthew 18: 20, "For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them," Rugarama believes that each person will experience God's presence.

"We will sing of the goodness of God in the same Spirit. It's time to reflect personally on the love of God and proclaim it in a special extended way," he added.

The duo, which has been married for over five years, is one of the most loved gospel musicians in Rwanda, thanks to their songs "Mpa Amavuta" and "Nkoresha" that introduced them to the world.

They rose to stardom through different choirs including, Joyous Melody of Four Square Church in Kimironko and True Promises, one of the most popular choirs in Rwanda.

