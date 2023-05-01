Zimbabwe: London Business School Posthumously Honours Much-Loved Alumnus Muchaneta

THE London Business School has introduced a scholarship fund in honour of the late Zimbabwean business excecutive Themba Muchaneta, who died in a car accident in Wiltshire in South West England last year.

Muchaneta, who passed away at the age of 40, was one of London Business School's most successful former students.

After graduating from the institution with a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in 2021, Muchaneta had risen to become the Pathways Manager, Operations for Great Britain at the American multinational technology company, Amazon.

London Business School's Associate Director, External Partnerships & Scholarships Charlotte Smith revealed that they have introduced the Themba Muchaneta Black in Business Scholarship which is named for a much loved MBA2021 alumnus who passed away in 2022.

"Themba Muchaneta was a much-loved MBA2021 alumnus who sadly passed away in 2022. The Themba Muchaneta scholarship will support one Black in Business MBA scholar, who will commence study in 2023," Smith said in a statement on the London Business School website.

"This scholar will carry forward the legacy of Themba's impact at LBS; the positive impact he had on everyone around him and on all the important initiatives he was a part of. Like Themba, the scholar will contribute to racial equality at LBS and beyond and the Black in Business Club."

Muchaneta, who was born in Zimbabwe, attended St Augustine's Missionary School and studied Systems Engineering at Loughborough University in the UK.

Themba had to take on part jobs to supplement his tuition and living expenses when financing his studies.

He chose to study for a Master of Business Administration (MBA), and while studying he interned for the startup company ALCHERA Technologies."

Themba actively contributed to the LBS Africa Club where he found space to highlight the disparities that exist within societies due to unequal distribution of wealth and lack of opportunities, especially among minority, marginalised and poor communities in Africa, the UK and all around the world.

He was appointed the President of the Africa Club in 2020.

London Business School, as an international institute, gave Themba the opportunity to have influence locally and internationally, using the space of his presidency of the LBS Africa club and his involvement with the Black in Business community.

These platforms allowed him to shine a light on issues close to his heart like social injustice, wealth distribution disparities and lack of educational opportunities.

Even as Themba embarked on his next phase at Amazon, he did so with passion, dedication, integrity and a sense of adventure that made everyone want to participate.

Themba volunteered his time at the Greenlight refugee response, where he connected with people searching for opportunities.

"We trust that this scholarship, named in honour of Themba K.I.G. Muchaneta will transform a life which in turn will transform lives. To London Business School, we thank you for nurturing the best in Themba. You created and allowed him space to flourish and indeed he did flourish. Within these walls, he evolved as he turned his dreams into reality. Themba thrived and he was happy at LBS. He was proud to be part of its community. He dreamt of a future he wanted for himself and for others with a smile that belied the long hours of assignments," the Muchaneta family said in a statement published on the London Business School website.