Rwanda: Nsengiyumva Hails Etoile Character in Top Flight Football Chase

Etoile de l'Est head coach Francois Nsengiyumva has hailed his players for playing with character during Saturday's 1-0 narrow win over Amagaju at Ngoma stadium.

Jean de Dieu Mugenzi scored the lone goal of the game in the 69th minute to help the Ngoma-based side lead race for the topflight football after Gicumbi were held to a goalless draw at home to Vision FC in another Big Four mini league encounter on Saturday.

Etoile are chasing a ticket back to Rwanda Premier League next season and Nsengiyumva's hopes of a return to Rwanda's biggest football stage have increased after his side snatched the first three points to move at the summit of the Top Four mini league.

"This is a very important win against a very difficult opponent, so we're so happy for this victory," coach Francois Nsengiyumva told Times Sport on Sunday.

Nsengiyumva said the team's ambition, which is topflight promotion, has not changed, rallying his men to keep fighting until they get the job done.

"It is a big step forward to completing our ambitions of earning a topflight league promotion because Amagaju is one of our biggest threats," he added.

Big Four mini league action resumes on Wednesday when Amagaju host Gicumbi at Nyagisenyi Stadium while Etoile will visit Vision FC at Mumena Stadium.

"We are now going to prepare for our next match because we have another match on Wednesday. So our objective is to win every game to achieve our dream promotion [top flight]," he further noted.

The four teams playing the mini league will play between them in two-legged round robin playoffs after which two teams that finish at the top will be promoted to the top flight league next season while two bottom teams will stay in the second division.

Table

1. Etoile de l'Est -- 3 points

2. Gicumbi FC -- 1 point

3. Vision FC -- 1 point

4. Amagaju FC -- 0 points