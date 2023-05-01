Kenya: Ruto Warns Azimio Against Anarchy, Vows to Suppress Sabotage

Nairobi — President William Ruto has issued a warning against any form of lawlessness or destruction of property by supporters of the Azimio Coalition as the country braces for a second round of anti-government demonstrations next week.

Speaking Saturday during the launch of the construction of the Malava-Kimang'eti-Ikoli road in Kakamega County, the Head of State reiterated that the government will not hesitate to safeguard the lives and property of all Kenyans.

Ruto further stated that he had urged Azimio Leader Raila Odinga to pursue peaceful means to address any grievances through the proposed bi-partisan parliamentary process, but the Opposition Chief has opted to stage demonstrations instead.

"For the avoidance of doubt, there will be no demonstrations to destroy people's property, to cause chaos, to stop people from going to work, or our children from going to school. That will not happen," he said.

"The Government of Kenya will stand firm to ensure that every Kenyan and their business and their children are secure."

The President asked the Azimio coalition to desist from frustrating the government and await the next general election noting that Odinga is using demonstrations to advance his own selfish interest.

The Head of State called on the Opposition Chief to follow the law if he has any issues against him or his administration instead of causing chaos.

"Respect the institutions that has been created by the constitution, if you have issues with the servers go to court and go to any other institutions, forget about disturbing ordinary people," he added.

President Ruto called on Odinga to give him ample time to serve Kenyans just like he did during the 'handshake' with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Accept and move on

He pointed out that Kenyans are tired of frequent demos by the opposition saying a time had come for them to accept and move on.

Ruto's comments came a day after Odinga jetted back to the country after a trip oversees.

At the beginning of the month, Odinga called off the demonstrations to give room for dialogue between the two opposing sides.

Odinga's plan to resume rallies and protests has thrown the planned bipartisan talks proposed by President Ruto into disarray.

The two leaders are locked in a tussle on the reconstitution of the electoral commission which the president has said will only happen under the framework of the law as established through Parliament.

But even though both sides have nominated their loyal members to take part in the talks, Odinga insists he wants the initiative expanded to an extra-parliamentary process akin to the 2007/08 mediation talks led by former UN Secretary-General, the late Kofi Annan, who midwived a political deal that got former President Mwai Kibaki to share power with Odinga who had disputed election results.

The dispute led to the worst political crisis in Kenya after deadly violence that left more than 1,100 people dead and half a million others displaced.