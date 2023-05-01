Kenya: Bungei Declines Azimio Protest Petition, Declares Nairobi Out of Bounds

Nairobi — Nairobi County police boss Adamson Bungei has announced that no protests will be allowed in the capital city ahead of the planned anti-government demonstrations by Azimio Coalition.

Bungei cited previous violence, deaths, and destruction of property during protests as the reason for declining the Raila Odinga-led coalition's request to stage protests on May 2.

While confirming that he received notification of Azimio's intention to conduct public demonstrations within Nairobi County, Bungei said that whereas Article 37 of Kenya's Constitution (2010) allows every citizen the right to peacefully assemble, demonstrate, and picket, "the right to assemble is not absolute under the Constitution."

"The Azimio demonstrations were nothing but peaceful as such by this letter we are declining to allow the Azimio team the go ahead to proceed with the demonstrations and any such demonstration will be dispensed by law enforcement officers," he said in a letter read out to the press on Sunday.

He asserted that Section 5 of the Public Order Act seeks to regulate public meetings and processions by providing for the need to notify the Police Service and also the power of the Police Service to stop or prevent a public meeting where appropriate and where it is obvious it will not meet the constitutional objectives.

Bungei added that the same law also prohibits the possession of "offensive weapons" in public meetings and processions noting that demonstrators, picketers and petition-presenters must do so "peaceably and unarmed".

He further stated that assemblies, picketing and demonstrations which are not peaceful are excluded from the protection of the law.

"If they consist of violence to or intimidation of the public then the assembly or the demonstration ought to be stopped," he said.

Ruto warns Azimio

His announcement came a day after President William Ruto issued a warning against any form of lawlessness or destruction of property by supporters of the Azimio Coalition during the demos.

Speaking Saturday during the launch of the construction of the Malava-Kimang'eti-Ikoli road in Kakamega County, the Head of State reiterated that the government will not hesitate to safeguard the lives and property of all Kenyans.

Ruto further stated that he had urged Odinga to pursue peaceful means to address any grievances through the proposed bi-partisan parliamentary process, but the Opposition Chief has opted to stage demonstrations instead.

"For the avoidance of doubt, there will be no demonstrations to destroy people's property, to cause chaos, to stop people from going to work, or our children from going to school. That will not happen," he said.

"The Government of Kenya will stand firm to ensure that every Kenyan and their business and their children are secure."

The President asked the Azimio coalition to desist from frustrating the government and await the next general election noting that Odinga is using demonstrations to advance his own selfish interest.

The Head of State called on the Opposition Chief to follow the law if he has any issues against him or his administration instead of causing chaos.

"Respect the institutions that has been created by the constitution, if you have issues with the servers go to court and go to any other institutions, forget about disturbing ordinary people," he added.

President Ruto called on Odinga to give him ample time to serve Kenyans just like he did during the 'handshake' with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.