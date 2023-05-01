Tanzania: Films on Local Heroes Underway Soon

THE government coordinates with Film Board on a move to produce films about the lives of the country's historic leaders.

Among them is the founding Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

The move was revealed by the Deputy Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports Hamis Mwinjuma during a Parliament session in Dodoma.

The Deputy Minister was responding to the question tabled by Mussa Salim (Gando) on behalf of Kassim Haji (Mwanakwerekwe) who wanted to know what is the government's strategy in preparing films that pay homage to the country's history.

"Currently the Film Board in collaboration with film stakeholders is coordinating a plan to prepare a film that will describe the life of late Titi Mohamed, Chief Kingalu of Morogoro and Mtemi Mirambo of Urambo, Tabora," said the Deputy Minister.

Adding, he said in 2021, through the host of the film, Adam Juma, he prepared a film that described the bravery of our leaders in fighting for the country, while in 2022, through the Wanene studio, he prepared a special article announcing the theme of filming in the country.

Additionally, the recently signed agreement between The Film Board and BUSAN Institute from South Korea, is one of campaigns to support the production of the best films in the country.

In addition, Mwinjuma responded to additional question from Fransic Mtinga (Iramba Mashariki) regarding the distribution of income from the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam saying that the income is divided according to the established procedures that are based on the maintenance, operation and costs of the relevant games.

Recently, the film board has signed a partnership agreement with the Institute of International Cooperation (BFIC) from South Korea to develop the country's film industry in terms of organising and producing quality films.

The Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports Pindi Chana who witnessed the signing of the agreement in Dodoma, said the agreement will help create opportunities for film stakeholders to get professional training on making quality films capable of winning markets in domestic and foreign countries.