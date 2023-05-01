Zimbabwe: Belarusian Companies Exhibit Products at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair

BELARUS continued to strengthen its economic ties with Zimbabwe after several companies from the East European country participated at this year's Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo.

The Belarusian newspaper BelTA reported that President Emmerson Mnangagwa, First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and King Mswati III of Eswatini visited the Made in Belarus exhibition at the ZITF on Friday.

Exhibitors from Belarus include Bellakt, Lidakhleboproduct, Smorgon Bakery Plant, haul truck producer BelAZ, Sokhra, the mechanical engineering company Amkodor, Minskinterkaps, Borisov Medical Preparations Plant, Kamvol and Mogotex.

The organizations showcased their products and services as they sought new partners in the Southern African region.

Bellakt showcased milk porridges and milk formula, and Lidakhleboprodukt - flour products and semi-finished flour products. Smorgon Bakery Plant offers oat flour and cereals.

BelAZ and Sokhra (a group of companies engaged in servicing BelAZ haul trucks in different countries) represented the Belarusian machine-building industry at the exhibition.

The authorized supplier of Belarusian machinery Aftrade exhibited machinery from such well-known Belarusian brands as Minsk Tractor Plant (MTZ) and Amkodor, including the energy-intensive Belarus 2022.3 tractor, which has been supplied to the Zimbabwean market since 2022.

Belarusian light industry enterprises also brought a wide range of fabrics to Zimbabwe. Kamvol offers fabrics for school and women's wear, Mogotex - textile fabrics of the highest class, which can be an excellent alternative to fabrics from China, India, and Malaysia. The company makes both work clothes and uniforms for the law enforcement agencies.

Minskinterkaps and the Borisov Plant of Medical Preparations presented new medications at the exhibition.

"From the very first days of the exhibition, the Made in Belarus exposition, which is organized with the support of the Belarusian embassy in Zimbabwe, enjoyed great interest among visitors. The Belarusian stand has also been visited by Zimbabwe's vice President Constantino Chiwenga and Zimbabwe Minister of Industry and Commerce Sekai Nzenza," an official from the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry was quoted by the Belarusian newspaper Belta.

The organizer of the Made in Belarus exposition is the Belinterexpo exhibition enterprise of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which has been representing Belarusian enterprises at the collective stands of Belarus in Zimbabwe since 2018.