Rwanda: General Muganga Rules Out Running for FERWAFA Presidency

APR FC Chairman Lt Gen Mubarak Muganga has said he is not interested in running for Rwanda FA presidency.

Members of the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) will vote for a new president during a general assembly scheduled on June 26 and Muganga has since been linked with the federation top job.

However, Muganga, who watched his team draw 1-1 with AS Kigali in a league game at Kigali Stadium, said that his current responsibilities as RDF Army Chief of Staff are too demanding to juggle with leading the FA.

Instead, he is even considering stepping down as APR FC Chairman after two years of service to focus on his duties.

"The [club] administration has been informed to find my replacement."

"I am not among the candidates because the responsibilities I have require so much dedication and time," he said.

"Even being the APR chairman is becoming a bit tough. The senior management has been suggested to better find someone to replace me in the near future."

"This is the sixth game that I have attended APR matches over the entire season which is not enough for a club president. Imagine then ruling the FA with these responsibilities? Unless you don't want to see FERWAFA make progress," he added.

The next FA president will replace Olivier Niyomugabo who resigned from office on April 19 citing personal reasons including what he termed as 'a lot of work.'

FA vice president Marcel Matiku Habyarimana is assuming office on an interim role until a new president is elected.