Rwanda: Ikenna in Fresh Talks With Gorilla FC Over New Deal

Gorilla FC winger Ikenna Duru has hinted that he is close to signing a contract extension with the club.

The Nigerian import has been among the club's best players this season playing in various positions as winger, a right back and in attack.

His contract with Gorilla FC expires in June and he maintains that he is open to stay at the club should talks over a new contract materialize.

"My club and I have started initial talks over renewing my contract but it is on hold now as I wait for the season to come to an end," Ikenna told Times Sport.

"I will definitely extend my contract. For now, I am concentrating on the last couple of games."

Ikenna joined Gorilla FC in August 2021 from then relegated Muhanga FC and has since established himself as one of the team's key players.

He previously played for Zambian side Mufilira Wanderers and also had stints in Israel.

Ikenna has played 25 league games for Gorilla this season providing five assists.