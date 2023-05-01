Rwanda: Ikenna in Fresh Talks With Gorilla FC Over New Deal

30 April 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Gorilla FC winger Ikenna Duru has hinted that he is close to signing a contract extension with the club.

The Nigerian import has been among the club's best players this season playing in various positions as winger, a right back and in attack.

His contract with Gorilla FC expires in June and he maintains that he is open to stay at the club should talks over a new contract materialize.

"My club and I have started initial talks over renewing my contract but it is on hold now as I wait for the season to come to an end," Ikenna told Times Sport.

"I will definitely extend my contract. For now, I am concentrating on the last couple of games."

Ikenna joined Gorilla FC in August 2021 from then relegated Muhanga FC and has since established himself as one of the team's key players.

He previously played for Zambian side Mufilira Wanderers and also had stints in Israel.

Ikenna has played 25 league games for Gorilla this season providing five assists.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.